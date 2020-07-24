Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JILL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 139,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. J.Jill Inc has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

