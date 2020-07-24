Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,000 Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $6,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $295,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 544.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $81,826.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $360,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GCI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 237,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,198. Gannett Co Inc has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $225.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCI. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.