Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,510 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.79. 342,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,744,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.