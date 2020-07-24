Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 9,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

