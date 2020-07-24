Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 405,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,456,593. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

