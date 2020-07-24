Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 350

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.31).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.54. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The firm has a market cap of $847.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

