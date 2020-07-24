Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.54.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

