Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 19,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,182. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $428.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

