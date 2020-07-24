Brightworth Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brightworth boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. Brightworth owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,134. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

