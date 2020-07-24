Brightworth Buys 306 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

MA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.47. 118,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

