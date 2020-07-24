Brightworth Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $579.47. 8,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,252 shares of company stock valued at $32,324,746 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

