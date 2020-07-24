Brightworth Invests $216,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brightworth acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.