Brightworth Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.92. 117,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

