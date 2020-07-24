Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 270,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

