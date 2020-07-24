Brokerages Set At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) PT at $6.25

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 84,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,167. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $564.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

