Brokerages Set Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $37.33

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATM. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Cardtronics news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter.

CATM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 4,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,215. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

