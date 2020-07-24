Brokerages Set Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 508,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $20,678,710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $14,932,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,921,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 481.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,528,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 39,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,452. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $405.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

