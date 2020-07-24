Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $10.63

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.52 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.
NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 39,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.89. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
