Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $10.63

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.52 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 39,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.89. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

