Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

