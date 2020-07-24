Brokerages Set FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Target Price at $51.20

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTSI shares. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 53,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. FTS International has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTS International by 384.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTS International by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

