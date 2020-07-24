Brokerages Set GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) PT at $30.25

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NILSY traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 302,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,199. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

