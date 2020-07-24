Brokerages Set Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $25.33

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $868.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

