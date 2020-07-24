Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) PT at €2.00

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.00 ($2.24).

ISP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.46) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

