Brokerages Set Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $154.71

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $162.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LAD traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.79. 16,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

