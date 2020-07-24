Brokerages Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 164,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 8,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

