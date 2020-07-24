Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 342.22

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.22 ($4.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.43) price objective (down from GBX 375 ($4.61)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price objective (down from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 303 ($3.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95).

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.