Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $233.11

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $246.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.02. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,443,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.