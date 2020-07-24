Brokerages Set QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $94.38

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 325,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

