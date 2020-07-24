Brokerages Set Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $23.82

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,201. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $22,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 312,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 209,060 shares during the period. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

