Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $126.04

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.65. 97,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

