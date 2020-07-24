Brokerages Set Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Price Target at $4.06

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

