Brokerages Set Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $13.50

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 24,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.15. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $13,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 493,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

