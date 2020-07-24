Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,203,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,342,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.