Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,732,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 363,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.