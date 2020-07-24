BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $88.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a fair value rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 91,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,523. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

