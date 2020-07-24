Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 446,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

