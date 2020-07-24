Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Caleres alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 8,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,666. The stock has a market cap of $308.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.