Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 139,186 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 23.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $136,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 52,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

