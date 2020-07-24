Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 2,773 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,716,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.01. 239,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,632. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

