Campbell Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $349,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,030. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

