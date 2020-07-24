Campbell Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,599,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $123.10. 16,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,342. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

