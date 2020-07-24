Campbell Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

