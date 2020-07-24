Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,933 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

