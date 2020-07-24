Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,351 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

