Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,071 Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 936,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,524,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,592 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,404. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

