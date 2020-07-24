Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 350 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,367.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.86. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.