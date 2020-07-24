Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,384 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,683,000 after buying an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. 165,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

