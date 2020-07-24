Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 760 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,899 shares of company stock valued at $93,465,058. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

