Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 800 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 15,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

