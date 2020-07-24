Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,302. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.